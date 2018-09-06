Delta invests $260k in road upgrade

Delta Corporation, a key player in economic development, has invested over $260 000 towards the upgrade of a road junction that links its Fairbridge Chibuku Super plant with the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Even after the refurbishment of the Plumtree — Harare — Mutare highways by Group Five to the tune of $206 million, the area around the Fairbridge Chibuku Super plant would be congested particularly during periods due to the high number of heavy vehicles getting into or leaving the plant since its rehabilitation in 2016.

The heavy vehicles will be transporting either raw materials or finished products.

To reduce congestion, Delta teamed up with a number of stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Traffic Safety Council, Ministry of Local Government, Umguza Rural District Council and Zinara, among others.

Delta yesterday said the road rehabilitation project “fits well” into the company’s integrated and sustainable development framework, which was part of the Brewery redevelopment in 2015-2016.

Apart from the $260 000 upgrade of the road junction, Delta has invested $2,7million in an effluent line to service Umguza communities, the Fairbridge Police Camp and the brewery.

Said Delta, “The water line supplying the Umguza community from Bulawayo City was also upgraded.

“This accords well with the company’s thrust to improve livelihoods and help build communities.”

Delta is involved in the brewing of lager and traditional beer, and the bottling of soft drinks under license from the Coca Cola Company under the Delta Beverages Company.

Delta Beverages, a division of Delta Corporation, is the country’s leading brewer with more than 15 beer brands and over 4 000 employees across the country.

The group’s portfolio includes Castle, Chibuku, Chibuku Super, Castle Lite, Redd’s and Castle Milk Stout as well as leading local brands such as Golden Pilsener and Zambezi.

It operates one of the largest distribution network of depots and delivery fleets in Zimbabwe. The Company has a significant interest in Schweppes Zimbabwe which manufactures still and juice drinks under the Coca-Cola franchise. The Herald