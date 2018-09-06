Chiyangwa demands results

Chiyangwa yesterday found time from his busy schedule, having earlier been sworn in as a Member of Parliament for Zvimba South, to visit the Warriors at the National Sports Stadium where they intensified their preparations ahead of their clash against Congo on Sunday.

The Zifa boss, who was in the company of his vice-president Omega Sibanda and board member Philemon Machana, said his leadership had pulled all the stops to ensure the Warriors would remain focused on their assignment and demanded an outright victory.

“Since we took office we have won quite a number of competitions up to the point where we went to Afcon and this is an Afrcon adventure. We won the Cosafa, we are the Cosafa champions and we also did well with the Women’s team,” Chiyangwa said.

“We have come here to actually give a word to our players and the technical team that we look forward to nothing less than a victory.”

Sunday Chidzambwa’s charges currently sit top of Group G with three points following impressive 3-0 win over Liberia in the opening match of the tournament last year.

The Democratic Republic of Congo are in second place in the group also on three points but trail the Warriors on goal difference after their opening victory over Congo in their opening group match.

And as the Warriors prepare for Sunday’s crucial encounter at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in Brazzaville, Ronald Pfumbidzai, who is returning to the Warriors fold for the first time in over a year, said it’s important they maintain their good start in the qualifiers.

“It always feels good to play for the national team. This is an opportunity for me to show that I can play and I hope I will be part of the team that will do duty on Sunday,” Pfumbidzai told the Daily News.

The Warriors are scheduled to leave the country tomorrow afternoon abroad an Ethiopian Airways flight and should arrive at the Maya Maya Airport in Brazzaville Saturday morning ahead of the match.

Warriors Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane), Donovan Benard (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Alec Mudimu (Cefn Druids AFC), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Eric Chipeta (Cape Umoya United), Byron Madzokerere (Yadah)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Orlando), Lucky Mkosana (Penn FC), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Strikers: Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Evans Rusike (SuperSport), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang). Daily News.