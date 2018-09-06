‘Cement shortage temporary’

The country’s largest cement manufacturer, PPC Zimbabwe said the shortage of cement in the country is temporary and there is no need for Zimbabweans to panic

PCC managing director Kelibone Masiyane said their factory has not increased the price of cement, however, there is escalation in cement prices in the market.

“PPC wishes to inform customers and other stakeholders that the current cement shortage is temporary. The cement industry in the country has the capacity to produce over two million tonnes of cement per annum, adequate to satisfy the current market demand estimated at 1, 3 million tonnes,” Masiyane said.

“With regards to escalated cement prices in the market, PPC Zimbabwe can assure customers and other stakeholders that our factory prices have not increased since April 2012 in support of the country’s developmental objectives.

“As a company, we appeal to our customers to avoid panic buying as this is likely to compound the situation. We are continuously engaging our retailers, to act responsibly with regards to cement pricing in the market.

“We further advise customers to procure their cement requirements from our approved stockists.” Daily News.