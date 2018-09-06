Busy schedule weighs down Macheso

A busy schedule could be weighing down sungura giant Alick Macheso.

This comes after he nose bled on stage at the Clash of Giants gig at Alexandra Sports Club on Saturday.

Macheso, 50, briefly adjourned his performance after bleeding, leaving his fans with unanswered questions.

Speculation over his health was rife following the development with some saying age could be catching up with the entertainer.

Before the Alex Park performance, Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo ensemble had performed at the Harare Agricultural Show closing day.

The previous day he had entertained his Bindura following.

His publicist Tichaona Makahamadze allayed the fears, saying nothing is wrong with the musician describing the Saturday development as minor.

He said Macheso could have been affected by the sun during their previaous performances but all is well with him.

“It was something minor and as you saw, he went on stage just after washing up. He is fine and raring to go and we think it is due to the hot weather conditions on the day. We had performed at the Showground and on Friday we were in Bindura,” he said.

Macheso has been on a high following the release of his album Dzinosvitsa Kure that saw him on a countrywide tour promoting the project.

This trend is not only peculiar to Macheso as several musicians find themselves travelling across the country week in week out resulting in many questioning if they have enough time to rest.

The Saturday gig (Clash of Giants), however, failed to live up to the hype, attracting a handful of fans despite boasting of a lineup of big entertainers among them Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and Killer T. Daily News