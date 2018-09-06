Assistant takes charge of DeMbare

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Visiting Harare giants Dynamos will be under the guidance of assistant coach Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa when they face Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach Lloyd ‘Samaita’ Mutasa is flying out tomorrow with the Warriors as one of the assistants for the Total Caf African Cup of Nations campaign against Congo Brazzaville.

The international match is also set for Sunday.

Takaringofa, formerly with Mutare City before he was relieved of his duties due to poor results, joined the Glamour Boys as assistant coach to Mutasa.

Takaringofa will be facing Highlanders for the second time this season after watching his then employers Mutare City go down 0-1 to Bosso at Barbourfields back in May courtesy of a Newman Sianchali 77th minute goal.

In that match, the gaffer said he was not worried about losing to Highlanders.

Maybe it's because he was in charge of a "small team" hence the loss did not mean anything to him, but a similar outcome on Sunday will definitely not result in the same comments.