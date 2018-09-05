Woman gang ‘raped’ as husband watches

By Sukulwenkosi Dube

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court while his two accomplices are still at large for gang raping a 42-year-old woman in the presence of her husband before robbing the couple of property worth more than $300.

Melinkosi Moyo of Esigodini was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, facing rape and robbery charges. He was remanded in custody to September 10.

Prosecuting, Mr Pearson Chekeya said Moyo and his accomplices ambushed the complainant’s husband as he was coming from work and ordered him to tell his wife to open the door.

“On 4 July at around 2AM, the complainant’s husband was coming from work at a night club in Esigodini when he came across Moyo and his two accomplices who are still on the run.

‘They hurled stones at him and Moyo fled towards his home,” said Mr Chekeya.

“They pursued him and caught up with him at the gate which was locked.

“Moyo and his accomplices ordered the man to jump over the durawall and they did the same.

“They then ordered him to knock on the door and tell his wife to open for him.”

He said upon entering the house, the three men took turns to rape the woman at knifepoint in the presence of her husband.

Mr Chekeya said Moyo and his accomplices took $150 cash and property worth $235 from the house which comprised two cellphones, clothing, kitchen utensils and toiletries before fleeing from the scene.

He said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest. He said Moyo left behind some of the clothes that he was wearing at the scene. The Chronicle.