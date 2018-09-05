‘Time to move out of political mood’

By Bernard Chiketo

Zanu PF Makoni South MP-elect Misheck Mataranyika has challenged the nation to quickly move out of the phase of political contestation and focus on development if the country’s economy is to be lifted out of the doldrums.

Mataranyika told hundreds of Chimene villagers under Chief Makoni that key to the country’s economic regeneration was for each household to be food sufficient which would give a cumulative effect of making the country self-reliant.

He said Zimbabwe should aim at producing enough food so as to have a surplus for sale across the continent and restore its famed past glory of being the bread basket of Africa.

“We should be the bread basket of Africa and be able to sell surplus food to other countries; that is now our goal.

“Focusing on politics from one election to the other does not benefit us in any way.

“We need to go back to our fields and work to sustain ourselves and our families. For us to be self-sustaining as a country it starts with every family being self-sustaining,” Mataranyika said.

He said the country should only return to politics at most six months before the next plebiscite in 2023.

“This is now time to go back to work. We will return to politics six months before the next election,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MP-elect is not waiting for the swearing-in of legislators to get his infrastructural development projects, promised during campaigning, off the ground as he donated material for the repair of a destroyed bridge.

Mataranyika, on Monday donated building materials for Nyamandowe Bridge in Chimene area under Headman Mpambawashe while Makoni Rural District Council will provide the technical expertise with the local community providing locally available materials and labour.

The incoming legislator donated 160 bags of cement and wire mesh while Mpambawashe has since coordinated the availing of stones to be used in repairing the bridge which connects Chimene and Gurure areas.

“Like I see in Mnangagwa I am a listening leader. I do not want to go about giving people solutions but people must generate solutions for their problems.

“The major issue of concern during the campaign period was the repair of this bridge. I’ll provide cement while your show of commitment is for you to also contribute stones which you have since done,” Mataranyika said. Daily News