Suspected cases of typhoid rise to 11 in Kadoma

By Blessings Chidakwa

SUSPECTED cases of typhoid in Kadoma have risen to 11 from three last week, prompting Kadoma City Council to step up efforts to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

The city’s health director Dr Daniel Chirundu on Monday said people should not panic as the situation was under control.

“We are investigating 11 diarrhoea cases and we have taken samples to our laboratories,” he said. “We are doing separate tests from this side, while other samples have been taken to Harare.

“Preliminary tests have, however, come out negative. We are reviewing the test results as there are chances of our laboratories making false readings. We have, however, remained proactive while waiting for the final results by putting in place adequate control measures to deal with typhoid.”

Dr Chirundu recently said the city acquired enough medication to cater for at least 100 people and had also set up a treatment centre at the Fire Brigade complex.

He said their teams were sensitizing people to seek treatment early whenever they developed symptoms related to typhoid.

Clinics, he said, were offering free treatment even during weekends as a control measure.

He said water quality control tests were also underway together with residue checks.