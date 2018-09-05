Samora tips DeMbare

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A Dynamos legend believes Sunday’s blockbuster encounter between his former club and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium will not end in a stalemate, as one of the two giants will fall.

Stanley “Samora” Chirambadare, a former left-back best known for his marauding overlapping, said the game will produce end to end action reminiscent of yesteryear clashes.

“I don’t think the match will be a draw, no, not at all. One of the giants will fall on Sunday,” said Chirambadare, who was part of the all-conquering Dynamos’ side that featured the likes of Memory Mucherahowa, Clayton Munemo, Peter Fanwell, Leo Ntawatawa (late), Laban Kandi, Elvis Chiweshe, Edward Katsvere (late), Claudius Zviripayi, Vitalis Takawira, Nyasha Kanogoiwa, Henry Chari and Francis Shonhai (late).

He said the visiting Dynamos players will not be intimidated by the electric atmosphere at Barbourfields as DeMbare have always given Bosso torrid moments at Emagumeni and the encounter comes at a time Dynamos are fully focused with no administrative problems in their camp as has been the case before such big encounters.

“Dynamos are on the rise and even winning away matches and Highlanders have not troubled Dynamos at BF. History has proved it.

They are focused right now more than ever and I don’t see them disrupted by anything. Remember they are coming out of administrative changes and that’s motivation enough,” said Chirambadare.

The two giants are separated by seven points, with Highlanders sitting in sixth position on the table with 36 points, while the Glamour Boys are 11th with 29 points.

The Harare giants have picked up four points in their last three matches, while Bosso are winless over the same period, having drawn away to Nichrut before back to back losses to Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

In the reverse fixture in April this year in Harare, Highlanders collected three points following a 1-0 win.

The match comes after two postponements as a result of the country’s harmonised elections and the President’s Inauguration Cup that Dynamos won 2-0. The Chronicle.