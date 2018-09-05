Kwekwe gets first female mayor

By Michael Magoronga

WARD 10 Councillor, Angeline Kasipo, yesterday became the first female Mayor of Kwekwe.

She was elected unopposed while Shadreck Tobaiwa was unanimously elected deputy mayor after the swearing in of councillors at Kwekwe Civic Centre.

A total of 14 councillors were sworn in yesterday.

In her acceptance speech, the mayoress promised to be a servant of the Kwekwe rate payers.

“I feel humbled by the gesture and the confidence that people of Kwekwe have shown in me. I promise to repay them through servant leadership. I will be there for the people,” she vowed.

Clr Kasipo said water reticulation was on top of her list.

“I feel people in Kwekwe should have uninterrupted water supply. I promise to ensure that the water supply system is working right round the clock,” said the mayoress.

On vendors, Clr Kasipo said she would not force them off the streets before an alternative site is created for them.

“I feel it is a bit unfair for us to say vendors should be removed from the streets when we have no alternative for them. I think it is prudent to create space for them then we move them there,” she said.

Clr Kasipo said she did not feel any pressure on becoming the first female mayor for the town.

“I respect my predecessor (Clr Matenda Madzoke), a hardworking man, a man of integrity. But that should not exert any pressure on me as the first female mayor of the town,” she said.

Clr Kasipo takes over from C lr Madzoke who caused a stir for rejecting an official council vehicle and riding a bicycle to work.

Cllr Kasipo said she was not under pressure to force council to purchase a vehicle for her.

“I will have to liaise with the council first. I am not saying a vehicle is not important but if necessary and if it makes service delivery easy, then a vehicle should be purchased,” she said. The Chronicle.