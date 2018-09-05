IDBZ gets $150m capital injection

The Government has injected $150 million equity capital into the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe to help the institution discharge its mandate of providing long and medium term funding for key infrastructure projects.

The Government is the majority Shareholder in IDBZ and it last injected $18 million as equity capital about two years ago. As part of the bank’s medium term strategy: 2016-2018; it is looking at reaching the capitalisation target of $250 million.

“Last week, the Government injected an additional $150 million equity capital into the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe,” the bank said in a statement yesterday.

“The capital injection is testimony of the importance Government places on the role being played by the IDBZ in economic development and growth, and the improvement of the living standards of Zimbabweans through the development of infrastructure.