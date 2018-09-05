Gold panner kills brother over ore

A 34-year-old Gokwe man was stabbed to death by his brother after he intervened in an argument between his siblings over gold ore.

Acting Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Xolani Dube confirmed the incident that occurred on Monday.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of murder where a 34-year-old man died after being fatally stabbed by his brother with a knife for defending their young brother who was suspected to have stolen gold ore,” he said.

“On Monday August 27 around 2000 hours, Jason Musanika (34), the now deceased from Mafa Village under Chief Nemangwe in Gokwe, was drinking beer at a bar in Arizona on the outskirts of Gweru in the company of his brothers, Doctor (24), the suspect Passmore (28) and his friends.”

Sgt Dube said a misunderstanding arose between the two brothers Passmore and Doctor.

The suspect was accusing Doctor of stealing his gold ore.

He allegedly got furious with Doctor and they exchanged harsh words and he produced an okapi knife and Doctor ran away.

“It is alleged that Jason intervened to try and stop Passmore from pursuing Doctor,” said Sgt Dube.

Sgt Dube said a misunderstanding arose between the two brothers Passmore and Doctor.

The suspect was accusing Doctor of stealing his gold ore.

He allegedly got furious with Doctor and they exchanged harsh words and he produced an okapi knife and Doctor ran away.

“The suspect diverted his attention to his elder brother, accusing him of helping Doctor to steal his gold ore.

“He stabbed Jason with the knife several times.

“He bled to death from the stabbed wounds.

“A report was made to the police at ZRP Gweru rural, who attended the scene and found Jason’s body lying in a pool of blood.

“The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post mortem.

“The suspect was arrested and he will appear in court.” The Herald.