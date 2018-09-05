Girl (12) raped, impregnated

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A 27-year-old Epworth man appeared in court facing six counts of rape after he allegedly raped and impregnated his 12-year-old church mate.

Tinashe Chidota appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with rape.

He was ordered to pay $50 bail and remanded to September 17.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that in May in Overspill, Epworth, Harare, Chidota accompanied the complainant to her house.

On their way, they passed through a shrine and Chidota allegedly lifted up the complainant and shoved her into a blair toilet at the shrine and raped her.

Chidota also raped the complaint on five different occasions in the same blair toilet.

On August 31, the complainant went to her uncle’s house in Dzivaresekwa, Harare.

The uncle noticed that the complainant was pregnant and interrogated her.

The complainant told him that she had been raped six times by Chidota.

The uncle took the complainant to the police where she reported the matter, leading to Chidota’s arrest. The Herald.