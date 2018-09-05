Bosso captain upbeat

By Tadious Manyepo

HIGHLANDERS captain Honest Moyo believes his team has a fair chance of beating Dynamos in the Battle of Zimbabwe showdown at Barbourfields on Sunday. Bosso won the first leg 1-0 at Rufaro.

“We know that we have not been performing well in our last couple of matches, but that doesn’t tilt the scales in favour of Dynamos when we meet them at Barbourfields on Sunday,” said Moyo.

“It’s called a battle which means it’s not going to be easy for either club.

“Dynamos are enjoying a fair run in the league at the moment, but I think we are way above them on the log.

“Of course, that doesn’t count a lot when the teams meet, I think we stand a better chance of beating them.”

The defender said his team will be aided by the support from home fans.

“We will be at home where our fans, who have always been the 12th man for us this season, will be backing us,” he said.

“We will try to fight for them on the field, try to take the full points.

“We beat Dynamos at Rufaro in the reverse leg and what can stop us from repeating the feat at Barbourfields?”

The big defender has been dogged by injuries this season.

“We have a lot of exciting youngsters in our fold who will make life difficult for Dynamos. It’s a battle which we cannot afford to lose,” said Moyo.“We are Highlanders and we know what it means to be playing for a team with a very rich legacy.

“We might have performed way below par in our last three or so matches, but the match against Dynamos is definitely not just like the other matches.

“We want to complete a double over them. They should show that it was not a fluke when we beat them in Harare.

“We have to complete the job.“All matches in the top-flight are obviously difficult and tough. There is no exception, so what it means is the game will be tough.”

Highlanders vice-captain, Gabriel Nyoni, turns 26 on Sunday and wants to celebrate that special day with a goal and victory for his team.

“That moment, the best feeling, when you put a smile on thousands of people. 9 Sept, my 26th birthday, same day we take on Dynamos” he tweeted.

The club also took to Twitter.“Gabriel Nyoni might set a career record on his birthday. The stand-in captain turns 26 on Sunday, and he has scored in Bosso’s last 2 league matches.

“If he scores against Dynamos on Sunday, he would have scored in 3 consecutive league matches for the first time in his career.”

Highlanders are sixth on the log with 36 points, seven ahead Dynamos who are just five off the drop zone.

DeMbare will be without head coach, Lloyd Mutasa, who will be away on national duty with the Warriors in Brazzaville.

Mutasa and Rahman Gumbo are the two assistants for Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambwa. The Herald.