Maid arrested over R3k, $160 theft

By Lisa Mangena,

A MAID has been arrested for allegedly stealing R3 000 and $160 from her employer in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb.

Lindokuhle Ndebele (20), who was employed at house number 6335 Emganwini suburb by Ms Jane Ndebele, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly stealing from her employer last month.

She pleaded not guilty to theft charges before Western Commonage Magistrate, Ms Tancy Ncube.

Ms Ncube remanded Lindokuhle in custody to September 12 for trial.

The court heard that trouble for the maid started last month after she left home to send some groceries to her family which is in the rural areas.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Zolani said Lindokuhle came back home late on August 27 and found the house locked.

“She knocked but did not get any response and she slept outside,” he said.

In the morning, the maid was let into the house and Ms Ndebele asked her where she had been the previous night.

The court heard she did not respond but took her bags and left the house.

Later, her employer discovered that her money was missing.

“Ms Ndebele looked for her maid but could not find her.

“She later realised that some money and a tablet phone were missing from her handbag,” said Mr Zolani.

“She proceeded to Mahatshula where Ndebele resides and found her there.

“Ms Ndebele asked about her money and phone but Lindokuhle denied having taken the money.”

Ms Ndebele reported the matter to the police and the maid was arrested. The Chronicle.