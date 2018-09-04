New Mayor vows to make Harare great again

Harare has a new Mayor, Clr Herbert Gomba, who has been at Town House for the past 10 years. Our Senior Reporter Innocent Ruwende caught up with the new mayor to talk about his vision, among other things.

Q: Who is Herbert Gomba?

A: Councillor Herbert Gomba was born in Rusape 41 years ago. He attended Highfield High 2 for his Ordinary and Advanced Levels. He worked at Meikles Hotel in various positions before joining council in 2008 as Ward 27 councillor Glen Norah. In 2013 Clr Gomba attained a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Sociology from University of Zimbabwe before graduating with a Masters in Public Policy and Governance from Africa University in 2016.

During his tenure at council Clr Gomba was chairperson of the Environment Management Committee. He was also a member of the Finance and Development Committee as well as the Health, Housing and Licensing Committee.

Q: What is your vision for our city?

A: My vision is to make Harare a better city to live in by the end of our term. We have the right mix of councillors to deliver. I will be a people’s servant. I stand ready to listen to those with constructive ideas which can make our city great again.

The city is facing a myriad of challenges which we as councillors only cannot be able to solve without the input and help of residents and other important stakeholders such as Government and business. We do not have a choice but to make sure that we deliver the services which the residents are crying for but the residents also have to help us by paying their bills so that we can have the resources to channel to service delivery.

We will, however, not fold our hands as council; we will look for synergies with the private sector as long as they are beneficial to the city and the people who live in it.

Q: What makes you think you are the right candidate for the job?

A: I have been in council for 10 years now and I have an in-depth knowledge of the local authority and given a chance myself and the elected councillors we will give it our best to make sure we make Harare great again. During my tenure I have also created synergies which I wish to use for the benefit of the city and residents of course you can judge me later. I also have the required qualifications for the job.

Q: Previous councils have been in constant clashes with central Government (Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), what is your thrust?

A: There is no need for us and Government to clash. Like I said we must work together with all relevant stakeholders so that we can make Harare tick again. We cannot achieve a World Class City Status by 2025 if we are in constant fights. We need to work together as a unit for us to be able to give residents the quality service they expect. The Herald.