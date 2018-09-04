Mighty Warriors camp at Zifa Village

THE Mighty Warriors began their camp yesterday at the ZIFA Village ahead of the COSAFA Women’s Championships starting next week in South Africa where 12 countries will take part.

The tournament is running from September 12 to 22 in Port Elizabeth with 12 participating countries, drawn into three groups, vying for the championship.

Zimbabwe, runners-up to South Africa in last year’s final at Barbourfields, will take on Namibia, Swaziland and Uganda in Group C.

Coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda last week named a 30-member provisional squad in which she retained most of the senior players that did duty during the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The senior women side got their preparations underway with all the players reporting for duty yesterday.

With the top team from each group and best placed runners-up advancing to the semi-finals, Zimbabwe will be fighting for top spot in their group to ensure they are guaranteed of a place in the last four.

“It’s a very tricky draw just like the other groups. Believe me Namibia are a very good team.

“This is a new game, it’s not about history, but about how prepared and how we will perform in the match.

“The Uganda game is a very tricky assignment, they are fresh from CECAFA (Women Challenge Cup), the team cohesion is still there, we need to be at our best,” said Sibanda.

While Zimbabwe are just starting their preparations, Namibia’s coach, Brian Isaacs, announced his team for the tournament yesterday.

Zimbabwe take on Namibia in their first group game on September 13.

Their second match will be against Swaziland the following day and they conclude their group games against Uganda on September 17.

According to the Namibia Football Association website, Isaacs said they will be missing their foreign-based players, including forward Zenatha Coleman, who was part of the team that took on Zimbabwe during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in April.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, our foreign-based players such as Zenatha Coleman, who just joined a new club and is at pre-season session, will not be joining us in South Africa,” said Isaacs.

After bowing out in the group stages last year, Isaacs said their objective this time around was to proceed to the next stage and perform better than last year.

The hosts South Africa are up against Botswana, Madagascar and Malawi in group A while group B consists of Zambia, Cameroon, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Cameroon and Uganda are the guest nations at this year’s edition.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Shebba Rauli (Auckland), Chido Dzingirai (Correctional), Lindiwe Magwede (Cyclone Stars), Cynthia Shonga (Faith Drive).

Defenders: Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos), Sarudzai Chikowore (Harare City), Edline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Danai Bhobho (Harare City), Nobuhle Majika (M.S. U), Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional), Sithembile Nyoni (Weerams), Diana Nyika (M.S.U).

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa (Black Rhinos), Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional), Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos), Greater Bande (Cyclone Stars), Rumbidzai Zhoya (Auckland), Felistas Muzongondi (Black Rhinos), Peacemore Kenende (Inline Academy), Evermore Mutandwa (Weerams), Kudzanai Chiparausha (Blue Swallows), Concilia Madotsa (Faith Drive).

Strikers: Maudy Mafuruse (Faith Drive), Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos), Erina Jeke (Correctional), Berita Kabwe (Correctional), Shamiso Mutasa (Harare City) Elizabeth Bvunzawabaya (Cyclone Stars), Susan Nyama (Herentals). The Herald.