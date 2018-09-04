KHAMA PRAYS FOR MIRACLE

By Petros Kausiyo

KHAMA BILLIAT flew into Harare yesterday for an assessment by the Warriors medical team today, amid concerns the Kaizer Chiefs star is unlikely to shake off an injury that could rule him out of his second straight 2019 AFCON qualifier when the Warriors take on Congo in Brazzaville on Sunday.

Billiat remains hopeful he could shake off the hamstring strain from the MTN8 semi-final, second leg battle against Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United, last Saturday, which Chiefs lost 0-1 to crash out of the tournament.

However, there are genuine concerns the diminutive forward could be sidelined for weeks and just like ahead of the first 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports Stadium in June last year, he might not be available for the match against Congo.

Sunday’s match at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat will be handled by top South African referee Victor Gomes with the assistance of his countrymen Zakhele Siwela, Johannes Moshidi and fourth official Thando Helpus Ndzandzeka.

But there is a big doubt over the availability of Billiat after he picked up a hamstring injury at the FNB in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Despite carrying the injury, Billiat was part of the cast of South African-based players who became the first group of the Warriors’ foreign legion to fly in yesterday.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare said although there was a doubt about his availability for the game Billiat would be assessed by the national side’s medical crew this morning.

“Khama is here, he was part of the first group of foreign-based players who came in from South Africa today (yesterday) for the game.

Our doctors will make their assessment in the morning and establish the extent of his injury, but we are just keeping our fingers crossed,” said Mpandare.