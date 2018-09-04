Denver relishes Bosso clash

By Tadious Manyepo

DYNAMOS midfielder Denver Mukamba reckons the Battle of Zimbabwe showdown against Highlanders couldn’t have come at an ideal time for the Glamour Boys.

The Premier Soccer League announced yesterday the biggest club fixture in the domestic game will be played at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The high-stakes match was postponed twice in the past three weeks, but the two giants met in the President Mnangagwa Inauguration Cup which DeMbare won 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium on August 26.

After shelving the game for some time, the PSL sought to take advantage of the international break to slot the fixture for Sunday and ensure Bosso and DeMbare catch up with the other teams who, however, will be on a recess.

Bosso won the first instalment of this year’s Battle of Zimbabwe series 1-0 at Rufaro in April.

Dynamos will, however, be fancying their chances after picking some form and going for three consecutive matches without defeat.

The return of Mukamba and Brett Amidu seems to have worked well for the Glamour Boys.

Bad boy Mukamba has since inspired the team to two victories and a draw in their last three matches.

“We are Dynamos and playing against Highlanders, on its own, can be a very big motivating factor,” said Mukamba.

“The match against Highlanders has come at the right time when we are having a good run in the league.

“Having gone for three matches without tasting defeat, I think this timing of our meeting with Bosso is very ideal.

“We have the upper hand and we should show that on the field of play.

“Dynamos is a brand and so is Highlanders and it will be interesting to be part of the events. I missed the first match as I was still at CAPS United, but I am glad to be back for the country’s biggest match.”

Mukamba called on his teammates to give it their all on Sunday.

“We have to put our bodies on the line to defend this blue shirt,” he said.

“We can’t allow Highlanders to beat us home and away. That’s not acceptable at Dynamos.

“The players and everyone know that.

“So it’s war. Obviously, Highlanders are tough opponents and we expect a big fight, but we should ultimately prevail.

“We have a good team and everyone is raring to go. The good thing is we have gone for a couple of matches without defeat and at the end of the day that is an inspiration to the players.

“Naturally, the tie, itself, is self-motivating. This is one game in which names are made. The players know that.”

The two giants played their last matches at Barbourfields with Dynamos beating relegation-haunted Bulawayo City on Saturday while Bosso fell to title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars 24 hours later.

Bosso vice captain Gabriel Nyoni scored in that defeat.

“Scored again? But still couldn’t win or collect maximum points,” he said on Twitter.

“The journey to Canaan has a lot of obstacles, but I will remain optimistic and put a brave smile. Lord hear our cry.”

Although Sunday’s match will be played on the same day with the AFCON qualifier between Congo and Zimbabwe in Brazzaville, the Warriors do not have any players from the two Premiership giants.

The PSL have also chosen to use the weekend to slot in a Chibuku Cup first round play-off between Chapungu and Mutare City at Ascot on Saturday. The Herald.