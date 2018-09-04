Chitembwe throws in the towel

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has thrown in the towel in the title race, but has urged his charges to fight for their fans and the good name of the club.

Makepekepe are fifth on the log with 39 points, 19 behind leaders FC Platinum, with 10 matches still to be played in the league championship race.

“The league title talk is now a bit more far-fetched, we have fallen way too far behind the leading pack,” he said.

“What we have to do now is try and concentrate on collecting points. We are CAPS United, a very big institution and we ought to be competitive.

“We must finish the season in a decent position, we have to keep pushing, keep scoring and getting those points as we have to finish the season strongly.

“Second half of the season is always difficult as teams will be fighting for survival, strong finishes and the title.

“We should keep the spirit we showed on Sunday so that we can be able to finish the season decently.”

Chitembwe praised his charges’ character after they emerged from a rough patch to beat a battling Nichrut at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Machine won the match 2-1 courtesy of strikes from Wisdom Mutasa and Hardlife Zvirekwi while the opponents scored through ageless veteran Farai Vimisayi.

Makepekepe had last put two goals past an opponent in June when they beat Chapungu 2-0 and had scored just once in six successive outings until Sunday.

My players’ attitude towards the game on Sunday was very positive and I think that was the difference,” said Chitembwe.

“To have scored two goals, especially after having gone for a number of matches without scoring, is obviously encouraging.

“Like what I have always said, scoring is a team responsibility, not an individual task. Every player should score goals.

“If you manage to get goals from anyone on any day, that is satisfactory. So that’s what I am encouraging the players.”

The league-winning gaffer kept on altering formations during his team’s clash with Nichrut and hinted he would be doing the same as he bids to end the season on a high. The Herald.