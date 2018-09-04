Chicken Inn runs out of chicken

By Zibusiso Moyo

A SHORTAGE of chicken caused the closure of Chicken Inn outlets in Bulawayo yesterday afternoon.Scores of customers at the popular fast food outlet were left stranded by the shutdown.

A snap survey by The Chronicle showed that Chicken Inn outlets in the central business district closed as early as 3PM.

Mr Warren Meares, a senior official at Chicken Inn, said there was a countrywide shortage of chicken that had affected their supplier.

“We need about 20 000 chickens a day, therefore there is a shortage of chickens countrywide which has affected all Chicken Inn outlets in Bulawayo, forcing them to temporarily shut down. This has also affected Chicken Inn outlets nationwide,’’ said Mr Meares.

Many people in Bulawayo were shocked when they were told there was no chicken in stock.

According to Mr Meares, a truck is enroute to Bulawayo to bring chickens and everything will be back to normal today.

“A truck is on its way to the city carrying the stock and as of tomorrow things will be back to normal,’’ said Mr Meares.

“So far we had only one supplier and we are currently engaging new suppliers who will also provide us with chickens,’’ he added.

Chicken Inn is popular in the country with their “Munchie Mondays” specials where if one buys two pieces of chicken and chips, they will get an extra piece of chicken for free.

Disappointed Chicken Inn customers said they were “shattered” to miss out on their Munchie Mondays special yesterday .

“I can’t see myself buying chicken from other outlets. I just hope they will fix the situation soon,’’ said Mr Lulekani Mzaca, one of the customers.

“I love Munchie Mondays. Today I was disappointed to find Chicken Inn closed, I hope things will be okay soon,” said Ms Natasha Moyo. The Chronicle.