13 Kadoma crash victims identified

By Blessings Chidakwa

POLICE have identified all the 13 people who died in a head-on collision between a Chawasarira bus and a commuter omnibus in Kadoma at the 152 peg along Harare-Bulawayo Highway last week

The deceased are Tabeth Shado (25) of Village 7 stand number 107 Donain in Kadoma, Zimunhu Levy (40), Elita Nkomo of Gozho Mine Empress, Alfred Mapurisa of Ndloko Village, Chief Samambwe in Gokwe, Promise Nyoni and Emmanuel Goba (35) of Donain Village in Kadoma.

The others are Sipelile Muparidzi (56) of 30 Bostik Extension Donain in Kadoma, Patricia Batsirai (24) of D1616 Venice in Kadoma, Johanis Kufa (37) of number 74 Venice Kadoma and Justina Mupambwe (48) of Bostik Donain, Kadoma.

Police also positively identified Joshua Mashinga (41) of 13 Village 8 Donain, Battlefields, Teresa Ncube (64) of Mubereki Village, Chief Siamchumb, Zhombe in Kwekwe and Matiri Misheck (46) of Village 9b Godden Village in Sanyati.

Officer Commanding Kadoma District Chief Superintendent Garikai Gwangwava yesterday said all the next of kin had been advised of the tragedy.

“All the next of kin managed to identify the bodies of their deceased relatives and burial arrangements were made with Nyaradzo Funeral Services, which was contracted by Zimnat Insurance,” he said.

Government has also been disbursing funds to assist the bereaved families.

Mhondoro-Ngezi district administrator Mrs Fortunate Muzulu said the bereaved families were still collecting their money as of last weekend.

“Families have been collecting $200 in addition to the services offered by Nyaradzo Funeral Services,” she said.

“Others are still to collect the money to assist them during the funeral.”

The tragic accident occurred at the 152km peg near Kadoma tollgate after the driver of a Toyota Hiace encroached into the lane of an oncoming Chawasarira bus resulting in a head-on collision. The Herald.