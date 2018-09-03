Trudy Stevenson’s remains arrive today

The remains of diplomat and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal, Trudy Stevenson, who died in Senegal on 24 August, will arrive in the country today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has said.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said after communication with the ambassador’s family, a funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Mt Pleasant in Harare at 10am on Friday.

The ministry described Ambassador Stevenson as a diplomat who performed her duties with distinction and sense of patriotism.

“The ministry wishes to express its deep and heartfelt condolences to the entire Stevenson family on this very sad and untimely loss,” it said.

“Since joining the diplomatic service as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal in 2009, Ambassador Stevenson performed her duties with distinction and sense of patriotism.

“She served the country she so loved with all her zeal. She was liked by everyone at the embassy and at head office. Her humbleness and everlasting jovial mood will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Ambassador Stevenson was born on September 16, 1944 in the United States.

She attended the University of Reading in the UK where she obtained a BA Joint Honours in French and English in 1966.

In 1981, she graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a Graduate Certificate in Education majoring in French and English.

Ambassador Stevenson came to Zimbabwe in 1980, became a citizen in 1990 and taught at Arundel School in Harare for 17 years.

She was a founding national executive member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) since 2000 and served as a Member of Parliament for the MDC representing Harare North for two terms from 2000 to 2008.

Following the inception of the Government of National Unity in February 2009, she was appointed to serve as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal until her death.

Ambassador Stevenson is survived by two sons and two grandchildren. — Herald Reporter/ZBC.