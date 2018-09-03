Schools open tomorrow: Govt

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dispelled social media rumours that schools will open on September 10, instead of tomorrow for the third term.

In an interview yesterday, permanent secretary in the Ministry, Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango, said there were no changes and encouraged teachers and pupils to be ready for schools opening tomorrow.

“I can confirm that schools are opening on Tuesday September 3 as we had communicated to schools before we closed for the second term,” she said.

“There are no changes and there won’t be any as all is set for us to start the third term on Tuesday.”

The unsigned social media message that was purportedly addressed to provincial education officers read: “Please be advised that schools will be opening on 10 September instead of 3 September as earlier advised.

“The change has been necessitated by movement of teachers across provinces.”

Dr Utete-Masango castigated the social media claims, saying people should not be swayed by unfounded reports.

She said prospective 2019 Form One pupils should consider applying online for boarding school places.

“We are working on improving the system so that parents can access applications online,” she said. “This is the way to go and this facility is only for boarding schools that offer Form One places.” The Herald