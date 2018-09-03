MDC youth leader arrested

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth leader Happymore Chidziva has been arrested after presenting himself to police at the Law and Order section in Harare today.

According to the party, Chidziva is being charged with allegedly inciting public violence during a pre-election campaign rally in Gweru. Pictures of him at Harare Central Police Station were published.

“He was accompanied there by his Lawyer, Jeremiah Bhamu, Chamunorwa Madya, the National Youth Deputy Secretary General and Leader Chidziva’s aide, Mafaiti Mubayiwa,” the MDC said.

“Madya and Mafaiti are being charged with the August 1 violence where soldiers gunned down 20 civilians, killing 11. The two will appear in court tomorrow,” the MDC statement said.

Chidziva is being transferred to Gweru, where the alleged offence is alleged to have taken place. Meanwhile, the party claims Madya was yesterday assaulted by unknown assailants.