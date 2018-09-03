Four die, 9 injured in road accident

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

Four people died while nine others were seriously injured when a Toyota Granvia they were travelling in side-swiped with a Ford Ranger before colliding head-on with a Mazda B1800 along the Kwekwe-Gokwe highway.

The accident occurred on Friday night at the 117km peg.

Police sources said on approaching the 117km peg, the Toyota Granvia, which was going towards Kwekwe with 10 people on board, encroached into the right lane ahead of an oncoming Ford Ranger truck and the two vehicles side-swiped before the Granvia was hit by a Mazda B1800.

The Ford Ranger had five people on board, while the Mazda B1800 was carrying six people.

As a result of the collision, the Toyota Granvia veered off the road and overturned before landing on its left side.

Four people who were aboard the Toyota Granvia died on the spot, while nine others, including some from the B1800 were injured.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the Toyota Granvia was exceeding the road speed limits.

“That accident occurred at around 8.40pm along Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway,” said a police source.

“The Toyota Granvia, which was being driven by Ashington Dube (25), was going towards Kwekwe, while the other two vehicles, the Ford Ranger, which was being driven by Bekhitemba Mtombeni (52) and the B1800 driven by Lutho Nkosilathi (36) -were going to Gokwe.”

The four people from the Toyota Granvia died on the spot. The Herald