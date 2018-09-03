‘Card cloners’ nabbed

By Tarisai Machakaire

Four suspected card cloners appeared in court this weekend for allegedly stealing $18 000 from various bank accounts within a period of three days, a court heard.

Nyaradzai Wisdom Mazviwanza, 32, Taurayi Prince Mugwagwa, 30, Tonderayi Terrence Zimbowora, 33, and Ruvimbo Tabeth Zimbowora appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa on Saturday charged with unauthorised use or possession of debit or credit card.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail considerations.

Prosecutor Shambidzeni Fungura alleged that sometime last month Maziwanza and his accomplices hatched a plan to steal from various bank accounts.

The court heard that from August 29 to 31 the quartet connived and cloned a Steward Bank and Texacash debit cards.

It was alleged that on August 29 Zimbowora and Ruvimbo approached Belli Brenda Mukanya who is an EcoCash agent at gate number 4 Siyaso, Mbare intending to swipe money from their purported bank account into the agent’s account.

Zimbowora and his accomplice then swiped $2 500 from a yet to be identified CBZ account into Silas Makiwa’s CABS account and went away.

On August 30, the pair approached Mukanya and swiped a further $5 500 from a Textacash debit card into her account using a point of sale machine belonging to Makiwa.

The transaction went through and the accused persons were given their money.

The court heard that on August 31 Zimbowora and his accomplice returned to Mukanya and were directed to Makiwa.

They reportedly gave him a Steward bank debit card to perform a $5 000 transaction but it was declined for insufficient funds. However, Zimbowora and Ruvimbo insisted that the transaction be attempted on a different point of sale machine.

The debit card was then swiped on a CABS point of sale machine and the transaction went through.

Makiwa became suspicious and contacted Stewart Bank but was told that the debit card had no money.

He further alerted the police leading to Zimbowora and Ruvimbo’s arrest.

The duo implicated Mazviwanza and Mugwagwa leading to their arrest.

Total value of prejudice was $12 500 and $5 000 was recovered.

Most banks in Zimbabwe now circulate “security alerts” warning customers not to give information to individuals who call claiming to be agents with some further providing the numbers being frequently used by fraudsters to dupe people.

Zimbabwe Republic Police recorded over 150 cases in the first five months since January, where in some instances syndicates have formed alliances with employers to dupe unsuspecting employees.

People caught committing these offences are charged under section 167 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) for unauthorized use or possession of credit or debit cards.

Section 168 then crimilises unauthorized use of password or pin of another person.

The offence warrants a maximum penalty of three years or fine of up to level eight, or both.

-DailyNews