The grandpa of Zimbabwe soccer

By Raymond Jaravaza

His players might be forgiven for addressing him as “khulu”, a reference to grandpa. None of them was born when veteran gaffer — Paul Moyo — cut his teeth in coaching in the 1980s.

Nor are they even aware that the man who barks instructions on the touchline but speaks with a calm voice during half time team talks once served as Warriors manager to the national team coached by Wieslaw Grawboski in 1985.

The young players might be aware, from comments made in passing, that the man they call khulu is considered a legend in Hwange from his coaching days in the 1990s.

That he won virtually everything in Botswana might be considered “ancient” history for their young minds.

But it’s that rich history that prompted Zifa Southern Region club Mainline FC to rope in the experienced and well travelled coach into their team as a technical director.

Life hasn’t been rosy for Mainline FC since gaining promotion into the First Division at the beginning of the 2018 season.

“He came on board as a technical director in the second half of the season to work with our coaches to try and save the team from relegation. We hope his experience will come in handy as the season progresses,” said club co-owner Jonathan Ndlovu.

Outside football, Moyo lives a quiet life in his rural home in Empandeni, Mangwe district.

Veteran sports journalist Lovemore Dube said of Moyo: “He is the father of Benedict, Benjamin and Brian Moyo who all played competitive football for various clubs. He is truly a veteran coach who has been in in the football circles for decades.”

Benedict is a former Mighty Warriors coach.

The late Benjamin was the FC Platinum coach when he died in a drowning incident in April 2011.

“During his playing days he turned out for British South African Police Football Club as well as Hwange before joining Zisco around 1976, a team that went on to win the Rhodesia National Football League Castle Trophy in 1978.

“In 1992 he won the Castle Cup with Hwange as a coach and the team played in Africa the following year. He also made a name for himself in Botswana, winning virtually anything in that country,” said Dube. B.Metro.