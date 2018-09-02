Man sneaks into maid’s blankets,tries to rape her

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe man shocked all and sundry after he abandoned his wife to sneak into the domestic worker’s blankets nagging her for sex.

Edward Samu (29) could be running out of explanations to his wife after he abandoned her and sneaked into the sitting room and attempted to rape her maid after she turned down his sexual advances.

The matter came to light when the helper (17) filed an attempted rape case against Samu at Kwekwe Magistrates’ Courts.

Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa heard that on 25 June this year, Samu was sleeping in his bedroom with his wife whose name was not mentioned in court.

Around 10.30 pm, Samu went to the sitting room where their domestic worker was sleeping.

He begged her for sex but the teenager turned down his advances and he went back to his matrimonial bedroom to sleep.

But Samu could not sleep. At around 5am, he went back to the sitting room and sneaked into her blankets.

He got on top of her and covered himself with a blanket and forcibly fondled her breasts as he covered her mouth to stop her from screaming.

Samu was, however, overpowered as he attempted to force himself on the woman who escaped and reported the matter to Samu’s wife.

A police report was made leading to Samu’s arrest.

He was arraigned before the courts and remanded in custody to 31 August for sentencing. B.Metro.