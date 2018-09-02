Form 1 girl married off to aunty’s hubby ….flees after years of abuse
By Gibson Mhaka
You can recognise survivors of abuse by their courage. When silence is so inviting, they step forward and share their truth so others know they aren’t alone.
These words aptly apply to a heart-rending story of a 19-year-old woman from Emthunzini suburb in Bulawayo who blanketed the court with a sombre atmosphere while narrating how she was forcibly married off to her aunt’s husband when she was 13 years old.
Estel Mzobe brought tears to many eyes in the gallery when she narrated her ordeal of how she was married off to her 38-year-old aunt Nonhlanhla Mzobe (pictured above) ’s husband when she was in Form One.