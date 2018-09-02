Chipanga wants ED, Chamisa to unite

By Bernard Chiketo

Controversial Sungura musician-cum-politician Hosea Chipanga has urged MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to heed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for unity.

He told the Daily News on Sunday that unity of purpose between them would be beneficial to the whole country, adding that only the “devil and evil forces” would stand to lose from an end to the bickering.

“From a spiritual point of view, the best solution and wisest idea Chamisa and the opposition at large can do for the country and Zimbabweans is to take heed of the call by President Mnangagwa to unite, live and work together as a family for the benefit of both the dead and living.

“On this move, the only loser and the biggest loser shall be no one else other than the devil himself and evil forces. By the same move, God and Zimbabweans are the winners,” Chipanga said.

Chamisa has refused to accept defeat saying the poll result was rigged in favour of his nemesis.

On August 10, he took his case to the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) where the full bench unanimously ruled against him.

Chamisa is escalating the contest by taking his electoral challenge to the African Commission for Human Rights, which, however, has no power to overturn the Con-Court judgment.

-DailyNews