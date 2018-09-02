At last, DeMbare smile again

By Mehluli Sibanda in BULAWAYO

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . 1

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . .2

A DRAMATIC week for Dynamos ended with the club’s supporters showering money on prodigal son Denver Mukamba at Barbourfields yesterday.

Mukamba scored the wining goal for Dynamos after Quality Kangadze had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half of this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

The DeMbare fans also saluted defender Phakamani Dube for this stellar show.

On the flip side, home coach Bekithemba Ndlovu was left wondering what he had to do to register a first league win as record his first win as Bulawayo City gaffer.

“The performance of the team is very good but it’s an everyday song: very good performance but not winning. We will still try our best to win games but performance wise I don’t falter the boys, my boys they are fighting, they want a win but it’s not coming our way, we will try our best in the next game,” Ndlovu said.

Amakhosi have now lost six matches in a row with five of those defeats coming under Ndlovu’s watch following the departure of former coach, Amini Soma-Phiri.

City finished the match with 10 players on the park, midfielder Sipho Ndlovu earning a straight red card from referee Thabani Bhamala towards the end of the first half after he kicked Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure in the mouth.

Amakhosi remain second from bottom with 15 points picked from four wins and three draws. They have tasted defeat 18 times this season.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was delighted with his team securing a win despite shoddy preparations that saw them essentially not training ahead of their trip to Bulawayo.

“A week which was full of drama, a week where the youngsters did not turn up in terms of training, you only do (warm ups) before you travel to Bulawayo, and then come for a match. We say thumbs up to the youngsters, we collected three points under bad preparations,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos were the better team in the first half, with the Glamour Boys taking the lead through Kangadzi who riffled in a Mushure free-kick.

Mukamba doubled DeMbare’s lead five minutes after the break – Kudakwashe Kumwala doing well to get past Zephania Ngodzo, get into the box and set up his teammate.

Bulawayo City got their goal with 30 minutes to go. The home team was awarded a free-kick outside the box when Jimmy Tigere pushed Toto Banda. Crispen Ncube fired the ball past Simbarashe Chinana and from then on City completely dominated but their pressure failed to produce a goal with Dynamos holding for the precious three points.

The final whistle triggered jubilant scenes among the Blue Army who immediately showered cash on Mukamba and Dube.

Teams

Bulawayo City: M Diya, T Banda, C Samakweri (January, 46’), Z Ngodzo, H Ncube, N Ndlovu (Nyathi 37 mins), B Phiri, C Ncube, S Ndlovu, T Tavengwa, I Kutsanzira (Ndlovu)

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Makaha, O Mushure, P Dube, J Tigere, J Marufu(Moyo 69 mins), G Saunyama, M Mukumba (Macheke, 79’), K Kumwala, Q Kangadzi (Amidu, 86’), D Mukamba. Sunday Mail