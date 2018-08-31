Publication stands by Bonang tax fraud story

The Sunday World newspaper says it stands by claims made in its story titled: “Hawks pounce on Bonang as SARS zooms in on taxes.”

According to the article published on Sunday, the popular TV personality was summonsed to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court last week for tax fraud.

Following reports both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Bonang Matheba’s PR team denied all allegations made by Sunday World.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Channel24 on Sunday that Bonang did not appear in court and that there is no official tax fraud case on the roll against her as it stands.

Channel24 learnt on the following Tuesday that Bonang will be taking legal action against the newspaper for “damages done to her good name and character.”

Bonang is demanding R10m in damages from the publication.—Daily Sun.