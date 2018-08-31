Mutuma warns CAPS United

By Tadious Manyepo

After haunting one of his former clubs, Yadah Stars, with a brace at Ascot last weekend, Nichrut forward Rodreck Mutuma has shifted focus to beating ex-paymasters CAPS United. The two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league tie at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The self-styled “Prince of Zimbabwean Football’’ has been doing well at the Shurugwi side after an unhappy short spell at Division One side Chegutu Pirates.

He trained with CAPS United at the beginning of the year but could not get a contract after coach Lloyd Chitembwe decided against bringing him on board for the second time in his career.

“CAPS United is a big club, very strong, and the match will not be easy, but we are employed to win matches,” said Mutuma.

“I know that had I been signed (by CAPS United) at the beginning of the season, I would be turning out for them now.

“But football, being football, took me to Nichrut.

“I am enjoying my football at the club which has fantastic players, supporters and a good technical team.

“I am motivated by the mere fact that I will be playing against CAPS United, a club which I once played for.

“I have no point to prove but just to help Nichrut win the match.

“We should move up the ladder as a team and try to avoid the chop.

“So ,if that’s what we want to achieve at the end of the day, it simply means we should be prepared to work and win matches regardless of the type of opposition we would be facing.

“It’s no secret that CAPS United are difficult to play against, especially at the National Sports Stadium.’’

CAPS United have won just once in their last six encounters where they have scored just a single goal.

Nichrut have won two of their previous six and hit the target five times with Mutuma weighing in with three of those strikes.

Makepekepe’s gaffer Chitembwe has since acknowledged that his team has performed below par.

They are fifth on the log with 36 points, a massive 19 points off the pace set by leaders FC Platinum.

Makepekepe have been boosted by the return of their top-scorer John Zhuwawu who has been nursing an injury.

But utility player Kudzi Nyamupfukudza and defender Justice Jangano have both been ruled out of the tie because of injuries.

The reverse fixture ended with violent scenes which spilled into the streets of Gweru with irate machete-wielding Nichrut fans attacking their CAPS United counterparts. Makepekepe had rallied from three goals down to win the encounter 4-3.

