Couple’s Blitz tests how well you know your spouse

By Tonderai Zvimba

TV presenter Nyasha Mtamangira has shed light on her show airing on ZBC TV called “Couplz Blitz”. Couplz Blitz is a show where couples are asked simple questions to test how well they know each other.

It airs on Saturdays at 4.30PM and features ordinary and famous couples as they share their journey in love and marriage.

Mtamangira said the show, while testing the couple’s knowledge of each other, also rewarded those who were compatible.

“It’s an exciting show where we test couples on how well they know each other by asking them very simple questions,” she said.

“So far only one couple on the show has met the desired 800 points which constitutes a win. That is Ben Chest (Dlala Ngamla fame) and his wife Hazel. This couple won a bed and breakfast coupon at Matilinda lodge in Bulawayo.”

Mtamangira also urged people to watch the show as it is entertaining.

“It also encourages many on the importance of knowing each other as couples as it strengthens relationships,” said Mtamangira.

“It is such a great experience working on the show. I get to experience different kinds of relationships, couples and I actually learn a lot personally on the show.”

During the show, couples play the shoe game where husband and wife are seated on chairs back-to-back. Both remove their shoes and exchange one so that they are both holding one of each shoe.

During the game, a series of questions are asked, and the answer is either “the husband “ or “wife” by holding up the shoe of the correct answer. For instance, if the question was, “Who usually cooks breakfast” and the answer is the husband, they should both hold up his shoes.

The show has a Facebook page, Couple’s Blitz, which contains updates on couples featuring on the show.

Mtamangira is popularly known for the TV production she hosted on ZBC TV called “Up Close and Personal”.

The TV personality was part of the red carpet hosts at the 2nd edition of the Bulawayo Arts Awards alongside Gilmore Tee, Tsitsi Gumbo and Tinashe OkaMaSkhosana.

-The Chronicle