5 dead, 3 injured as vehicle overturns

Five people died on the spot and three others were seriously injured when a Honda Odyssey they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning several times along the Chivhu-Nyazura Road.

The accident occurred last Sunday at the 115-kilometre peg.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the fatal accident and identified some of the deceased as Rutendo Musiringofa (20) and Tinotenda Bumhira (5), both from Chimera Farm in Macheke, and three unidentified women.

“On August 26 at around 5am, Lovemore Muchabaiwa (48) from Plot 18 Fairfield was driving a Honda Odyssey registration number ABM 0684 towards Chivhu with 15 passengers on board,” he said.

“When Muchabaiwa reached the 115km peg, he lost control of the vehicle, which veered off to the right side of the road and overturned several times before it landed on its wheels.”

Asst Insp Chananda said three people died on the spot and the other two died on admission at Murambinda Hospital.

The other three were seriously injured and were also referred to Murambinda Hospital.

The driver and six other passengers escaped unhurt.

Murambinda Traffic Police attended the scene.

-The Herald