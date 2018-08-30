Woman sues ‘adulterous’ neighbour for $20 000

A HWANGE woman is suing her neighbour for $20 000 in damages after she allegedly caught her in bed with her lawfully wedded husband at their matrimonial home.

The aggrieved woman, Ms Melissa Ncube, who is the plaintiff, is accusing Ms Joylyn Change of engaging in an adulterous relationship with her husband Mr Petersen Ncube.

Ms Ncube, through her lawyers Tanaka Law Chambers, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Ms Change as the defendant.

In papers before the court, Ms Ncube said she caught the two lovers red-handed having sex in her bedroom about three weeks ago.

“On 10 August 2018 at around midnight, the defendant committed adultery with my spouse in our matrimonial home in Hwange. I caught them red-handed and alerted my neighbours who came and witnessed the act,” said Ms Ncube.

Ms Ncube and her husband got married in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act on August 31 in 2001. The couple has two children, a girl and a boy aged 20 and five years respectively.

She said the illicit affair between Ms Change and her husband started in November 2017.

“Defendant and my husband have also publicly showcased their adulterous relationship, appearing in public on various occasions showing off their affection towards each other,” said Ms Ncube.

She said as a result of Ms Change’s actions, she has lost comfort and suffered damages in the form of contumelia (spiteful comments or insults).

“As a result of the adultery, I have lost comfort, society and services of my husband. I also suffered damages for contumelia inflicted upon me,” Ms Ncube said. The Chronicle.