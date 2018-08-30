University of Limpopo students refuse to write difficult exam

In videos that went viral on social media, hundreds of students from the University of Limpopo (UL) can be seen exiting a lecture hall because the exam they were set to write was ‘too difficult’.

UL’s spokesperson Johannes Selepe, confirmed to IOL that the video is authentic, adding that investigations are underway and action will be taken when the investigations have concluded.

“It happened last night at 18:00. They were writing educational philosophy,” Selepe told IOL.

Numerous videos are doing the rounds on social media and have sparked heated debates on topics such as #FeesMustFall and pass marks. Some ‘celebrated’ with the students while others condemned the students’ behaviour.

AfriForum’s Deputy CEO, Ernst Roets took to Twitter to give his take on it, saying “Philosophy is hard. This must be oppression…”

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader and MP Kenneth Meshoe slammed the students. “The behaviour of these students at University of Limpopo who caused chaos because they felt their exam is difficult – is wrong, unacceptable and should never be condoned. You are not entitled to success in life! Success involves self-discipline, perseverance and hard work,” he said in a tweet. IOL