Talent is Baroka’s Salah

SOUTH AFRICAN Premiership side Baroka FC have said Zimbabwean forward Talent Chawapihwa is their Mohammed Salah.

The Egyptian has been the stand-out player at English giants Liverpool and was named the Footballer of the Season in that country.

Chawapihwa is nicknamed Salah, by his friends and teammates, because of his slight built and Afro hair style.

And Baroka have said he is such a priceless gem, in their team, he makes the same difference to them like what Salah does for Liverpool.

The club said they expect to release the forward after the end of the current season in which they want to finish among the top eight teams.

The 26-year-old has been doing well in the ABSA Premiership since joining the modest club from FC Platinum last season.

And, in an apparent move to hold on to the player, Baroka placed a price tag in the range of R3 to R5 million for any club interested in the player during the transfer period.

Yesterday, club chief executive, Morgan Mammila, told The Herald from South Africa, that they expect the forward to move next season.

“Talent is a massive player,’’ said Mammila.

“He is our own Salah. Give him another season and he will do more than he has done so far.

“He will move at the end of the season. Definitely we will allow him to move to another club.

“For now we have set our targets at a top-eight finish and playing, at least, in one Cup final.’’

The club spotted the player during last year’s COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Chawapihwa was named in the provisional squad which was announced by coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa for the AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville.

“As a club we feel honoured to have Talent and other players, from other countries like Tanzania and Burundi, going to play for their countries,’’ said Mammila.

“Five of our players have been called up although I didn’t see an invitational letter for Elvis Chipezeze.’’

The former Gamecocks goalkeeper moved to Baroka FC at the start of the season. The Herald.