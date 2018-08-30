Stealing from mother-in-law backfires

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Chitungwiza man, who stole $123 from his mother-in-law’s bank account, was recently ordered to perform 280 hours of community service.

Josphat Mundiya (34) was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora charged with theft last week.

Mrs Chigodora initially sentenced him to 14 months in jail before setting aside four months on condition of good behaviour.

Another four months were suspended on condition that he restitutes the money, while the remaining six months were suspended on condition that he performs 280 hours of community service at Chitungwiza Police Station.

Prosecuting, Mr Norman Koropi proved that on August 6 in Unit E, Chitungwiza, Prisca Kapfunde (59) who is Mundiya’s mother-in-law, was at her house when she was informed by her husband that he had received a text message from their bank which showed transfer of $123 to Mundiya’s account.

Mundiya knew his mother-in-law’s pin number as he used to be sent to buy groceries before.

Ms Kapfunde tried to get in touch with Mundiya to find out what had happened, but he was not reachable. She reported the matter to the police, leading to Mundiya’s arrest. The Herald.