Prophetess in court for murder

A Kwekwe prophetess has been arraigned before the courts following the death of a patient after consuming a concoction she prescribed to her.

Evelyn Madhara (28), of 16128 Mbizo Section 15 in Kwekwe, a self-proclaimed traditional healer, appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mrs Rosemary Dube facing culpable homicide charges.

Beatrice Masundire died upon admission after she drank concoction from the faith healer.

Madhara was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to September 5.

The State led by Miss Michelle Daraja has it that on August 21 this year, Masundire went to Madhara’s homestead seeking treatment for a stomach ache.

Madhara, the court heard, gave Masundire a concoction of lemon juice, vinegar, cooking oil and salt to drink.

Upon drinking, the court heard, Masundire started vomiting and excreting watery stool before she fell unconscious.

She was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Madhara was picked up by police. The Herald.