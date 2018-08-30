Mighty Warriors get fair draw

THE Mighty Warriors will be hoping for a positive start to their campaign at the COSAFA Women’s Championships after they got what appears to be a fair draw for this year’s edition.

The draw for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from September 12 to 22 in Port Elizabeth, was conducted yesterday in Johannesburg.

Zimbabwe are up against Swaziland, Namibia and East African guest nation Uganda in Group C.

The Mighty Warriors, who were runners-up last year, were seeded in Group C.

Champions South Africa were seeded in Group A while Zambia were seeded in Group B.

The Mighty Warriors also avoided African powerhouse Cameroon, who are coming as a guest nation, and were drawn in Group B where they will face Zambia, Lesotho and Mozambique.

Zimbabwe will open their account against Namibia at Wolfson stadium on September 13.

The last meeting between the two countries was in April during the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers and Zimbabwe triumphed 4-0 on aggregate.

The Mighty Warriors will then take on Swaziland in their second match the following day before they date Uganda on September 17 in their last group game.

Zimbabwe played Uganda in 2000 at the African Women’s Championship in South Africa.

The encounter between the two countries ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

According to the COSAFA official website Uganda are optimistic with their coach Faridah Bulega saying they will be out to do their best.

“It is such a good opportunity for us to be invited to the COSAFA Women’s Championships and we will do our best to improve our game.

“It is our first time and we know there are many strong teams in the field, but we will do our best and any positive results that come our way we will truly appreciate,” said Bulega.

The top teams from the three groups will proceed to the semi-finals together with the best placed runners-up.

2018 COSAFA Women’s

Championship draw.

Group A: South Africa, Botswana, Madagascar. Malawi.

Group B: Zambia, Cameroon, Lesotho, Mozambique.

Group C: Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Namibia, Uganda. The Herald.