Jah Signal in ‘welcome back’ show

Dancehall singer Jah Signal will tonight meet his fans at City Sports Bar at a show that is dubbed “Welcome From UK Bash”.

The musicians recently toured the UK where he reportedly left lasting impressions. Jah Signal, known for his “tiarira swaaa” chant is one of young singers that have been able to win hearts due to comic hits.

His collaboration with Boom Betto titled “Mairevi” shook the music scene and he has been on a steady rise although he has often been accused for controversial lyrics.

After a successful international tour, Jah Signal should be in a good mood ahead of tonight’s show. He will share the stage with Lady B, Jerrymun, DJ Eye One and MC Banso.

There will be a mixture of various genres, but Jah Signal is likely to steal the show because of his outstanding stage act.

He ignites wild cheers from the crowd every time he makes his spectacular moves on stage.

City Sports Bar manager Mathius Bangure said welcoming Jah Signal from the UK through tonight’s show would give fans a memorable event.

“He is excited about his recent tour of the UK and he has promised a great show. We know that he will deliver.

He is known for energetic performances. He is coming with more energy and excitement.

We have done everything in preparation for the show and we will make sure that everyone who comes enjoys the night said Bangure.

Jah Signal’s song “Kurisei Kughetto” was a hit during his tour because it tells a story of someone living in the Diaspora. He is likely to revisit the hit tonight. The Herald.