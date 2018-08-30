GMB blast death toll rises to 5

By Walter Nyamukondiwa and Conrad Mupesa

One more person has died and another cannot be accounted for in the aftermath of an explosion at the Grain Marketing Board’s Lion’s Den depot in Mashonaland West Province on Tuesday afternoon. This brings to five the number of casualties.

The latest victim succumbed to extensive burns at Harare Central Hospital on Tuesday night.

Experts from the forensic, bomb disposal and other security organs yesterday sifted through the debris of the explosion for clues on the cause of the blast.

It has since emerged that the four GMB workers who died during the blast were from the same neighbourhood in Mhangura.

It is difficult to positively identify the bodies as they were burnt beyond recognition.

Mashonaland West provincial administrator Mrs Cecilia Chitiyo confirmed the death of the fifth victim.

Another person who was on the same morning shift is yet to be accounted after a roll call.

“The bodies of those who died in the explosion have been retrieved and taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary,” said Mrs Chitiyo. “Unfortunately, one of the three people who were rescued and taken to hospital died on Tuesday night.

“Efforts are currently underway to search the silos for one person who cannot be accounted, with a view to retrieving the body as chances of finding anyone alive are slim. The body is believed to have been crushed by falling maize that was stored in the silos after the explosion.”

A sombre atmosphere engulfed Mhangura, as four of the victims hailed from the mining town.

Two of the victims – Peter Murewa and Colleen Gutse – are from the same family.

Brother to the two deceased family members, Grisham Murewa, said the family had lost breadwinners.

“My two brothers -Peter Murewa and Colleen Gutse – who perished in the accident have left families behind and I do not know how I am going to take care of them since I’m unemployed,” he said.

Peter left a wife and one child, while Colleen is survived by a pregnant wife.