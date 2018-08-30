Blitz nets 111 motorists

By Andile Tshuma

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested 111 motorists for driving unregistered vehicles in an ongoing operation.

Motorists driving vehicles without licence plates have been blamed for an increase in crime and flouting traffic regulations.

The crackdown on unregistered vehicles, which started on Monday, comes in the wake of a spate of armed robberies countrywide as criminals are using such vehicles to evade arrest. Some of them were involved in accidents, with drivers fleeing the scene.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube warned defiant motorists of imminent arrest. He said unregistered vehicles were synonymous with illicit activities.

“We have arrested 111 motorists. Some vehicles have since been impounded and are at the Vehicle Inspection Department and some motorists have since paid fines and have been given deadlines to register and display registration plates,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said the crackdown is targeting illegal taxis that were in the habit of removing or concealing vehicle registration plates when pirating.

“Our primary target is the pirate taxis that hide number plates and illegally ferry commuters.

“Criminals are also taking advantage and engaging in illicit activities while moving around in unregistered vehicles,” said Insp Ncube. The Chronicle.