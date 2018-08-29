‘Zesa losing three transformers a night’

Mbiriri, who was the guest of honour at a workshop for farmers and other stakeholders from the agriculture sector hosted by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) at the Harare Agricultural Show yesterday, said vandalism was undermining government’s determination to bring electricity to 58 percent of Zimbabweans who are currently not connected.

“We have lost seven kilometres of cables and we lose three transformers a night. Instead of extending the grid and addressing the 58 percent who are connected, we are busy looking back to replace the cables that have been stolen and replace transformers which have been drained, transformers whose components have been stolen.

“ZETDC is in the process of replacing transformers but then these transformers are imported making the exercise very costly,” said the energy ministry permanent secretary.

He added that the money being used by ZETDC in replacing stolen cables and vandalised transformers could be invested in improving the rather porous electricity distribution network.

“We are currently losing 16 percent of electricity during distribution,” Mbiriri said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (Zas) chief executive officer Anxious Masuka has revealed that the annual agricultural showcase, which kicked off on Monday this week, has attracted 575 exhibitors, a 14 percent increase on last year’s figure.

He added that exhibition space has increased due to the upsurge in the number of exhibitors.

“The number of organisations exhibiting and the area taken up by exhibitors has increased by over 22 percent from 2015 to 2018, and by 14 percent in 2018 compared to 2017,” said Masuka.

According to the Zas chief executive officer, the 108th edition of the Harare Agricultural Show which is expected to attract in excess of 1 000 delegates, will see farmers competing for 26 commercial trophies.

“Some 26 commercial trophies, largely sponsored by companies, will be available for exhibitors to compete.

“The winners shall be announced on the official opening day on 31 August, and prizes shall be given out by the Guest of Honour.” Daily News.