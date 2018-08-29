Mangwiro targets third place

By Nigel Matongorere

Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro has set his sights on third placed Chicken Inn as the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership heads towards the home stretch. The Sugar Sugar Boys picked up their third consecutive win by defeating relegation-threatened Bulawayo City 2-1 at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

The home side had taken the lead shortly after halftime when Collins Dhuwa netted his seventh goal of the season.

However, City equalised through Nhlanhla Ndlovu 13 minutes from full time but Triangle centre back Kudzai Chigwida headed home a free kick taken by Russel Madamombe in the second minute of added time.

Previously, the Sugar Sugar Boys had managed two wins on the trot against Yadah FC and CAPS United.

The weekend’s victory cemented their fourth place standing on the log with 41 points from 24 matches but crucially for Mangwiro’s side, they are now just three points behind Chicken Inn.

The Gamecocks’ eight-game unbeaten run came to an end at the weekend when they suffered a 0-1 home defeat to ZPC Kariba.

“The good thing is that we have consolidated our place in the top four.

“We managed to win this weekend while our closest challengers were inactive,” Mangwiro told the Daily News.

“We just need to keep on winning our remaining matches and try to catch third-placed Chicken Inn, who are now just three points ahead of us.

“The other two platinum teams are just too far ahead of us and we will probably not be able to close the gap on them.

“Our best hope now is for a third place finish.”

Mangwiro also praised the fighting spirit shown by his players in the two home victories over Yadah and Bulawayo City as they had to dig deep before scoring the winning goals right at the death.

“What is pleasing is that in our last two home matches the lads have shown a lot of fighting spirit as we have managed to win in the dying stages of the games,” he said.

“Against Yadah, we were set for a draw but we managed to get the winning goal in the 90th minute when Ralph Kawondera headed home a good cross from Patrick Magegedhla.

“It was a similar scenario against Bulawayo City as we also scored the winning goal in the second minute of added time.”

The Sugar Sugar Boys will be hoping to keep on with their good run of form when they travel to Gweru to face Chapungu United at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), FC Platinum v Mutare City Rovers (Mandava), Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro), Chapungu v Triangle United (Ascot), Yadah FC v Chicken Inn (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: CAPS United v Nichrut (NSS), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields)

–DailyNews