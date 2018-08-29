Kadoma residents cry out for passport office

By Blessings Chidakwa

Government has been urged to speed up the decentralization of essential services, including the issuance of passports to areas like Kadoma.

People in the city and surrounding areas travel to Chinhoyi to get passports. Kadoma Residents Association chairperson Mr Wikirosi Mutizira yesterday said the decentralisation process should be expedited.

“It’s high time our Government should prioritise the setting up of passport offices in Kadoma. Our city has been lagging behind in terms of development over the years,” he said.

“The offices will be of great use not only to locals, but people from neighbouring areas such as Sanyati, Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu.”

Mr Mutizira added that even the licensing of mines should be decentralised to Kadoma, where there are arguably more large and small scale mines.

A resident, Mr Tatenda Mwadisa said passport facilities should be easily accessible.

“I should be able to apply for a passport here in Kadoma because facilities are already there where people can register for national identification cards,” he said.

“We have offices for birth and national ID’s so l don’t think it would require more resources for Government to just include a passport office section.”

Mrs Fortunate Tifu said she was pinning hope on the new administration.

“President Mnangagwa’s Government is a listening one, we hope they will address the issue of setting up a passport office here,” she said.

“We tried to engage the previous leadership to no avail. There is no reason in such era of technology one should be seen travelling as far as Harare or Chinhoyi to apply for a passport.”

Contacted for a comment yesterday, Kadoma District Registrar only identified as Mr Kazingizi directed all questions to the provincial office whose number was not reachable.

-The Herald