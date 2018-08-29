Injuries haunt Glamour Boys

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos will have to field a makeshift defence in their upcoming matches following injuries and suspensions which have rocked their camp. The Glamour Boys, who have limped all season, are bidding to crawl up from 13th place on the log as they aim to finish the season in a respectable position.

They have accumulated 26 points from 22 matches in a season they have struggled to replicate the form which saw them push eventual winners FC Platinum to the wire last term.

Though DeMbare have played two games less than most of the clubs, they are 29 points behind leaders FC Platinum and just two points above the drop zone.

They face struggling Bulawayo City at Barbourfields on Saturday with coach Lloyd Mutasa set to gamble with his defence.

Regular centreback partners, Godfrey Mukambi and Marshal Machazane, are both suspended with the former having accumulated three yellow cards while the latter saw red in the team’s last league encounter against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium last week.

Mutasa was presented with an opportunity to experiment with the pairing of Jimmy Tigere and Obey Mwerahari on Sunday.

However, Mwerahari had to be stretchered off, half-an-hour into the encounter after tearing his hamstring forcing Mutasa to move Phakhamani Dube, who had started at right-back, to central defence.

Dynamos have picked four points in their last two fixtures.

While there were fears Denver Mukamba might have gone AWOL after he was not named in the squad that played Highlanders on Sunday, Mutasa was quick to defend his midfielder.

“Obviously, the suspensions and injuries at this juncture of the season, when we are fighting tooth-and-nail to move up the ladder, are a huge setback to our plans,” said Mutasa.

“In the President’s Inauguration match against Highlanders, I had to deploy Tigere (Jimmy) and Mwerahari (Obey) at centreback to allow them to gel since I knew we would be missing the usual pairing of Marshal (Machazane) and Godfrey (Mukambi) due to suspension.

“However, Mwerahari suffered that knock early in the game and couldn’t continue. We just hope he will recover soon but, at the moment, we will look at those players who are available.

“We have registered more than 23 players and there are defenders in that lot so we shouldn’t be very worried as others will have to step in and show what they are capable of doing in the absence of the regulars.

“Denver (Mukamba) is available, there is no such thing as him having gone AWOL. He is expected to play a key role as we bid to end the season strongly.

“We have to push and see what happens at the end of the season.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve); FC Platinum v Mutare City (Mandava); Harare City v Herentals (Rufaro); Chapungu v Triangle (Ascot); Yadah v Chicken Inn (NSS); ZPC Kariba v Shabanie (Nyamhunga); Bulawayo City v Dynamos (B/F)

Sunday: CAPS United v Nichrut (NSS); Highlanders v Ngezi (B/F)

-The Herald