Cocktail of genres as music giants clash

By Kundai Marunya

Music lovers will be treated to different genres as trending renowned musicians share stage with their rising counterparts at Alexander Sports Club this weekend.

Dubbed Clash of the Giants, the show has sungura, afro-fusion, contemporary music, hip hop, dendera and Zimdancehall on offer with headliners in the genres billed to perform.

Sungura is well represented by high riding Alick Macheso. He comes armed with his latest offering, “Dzinosvitsa Kure”, an album that has been rocking the local music scene. His stage brilliance showcased in recent shows, perfected over his long career, will be something to look forward to.

Jah Prayzah will represent contemporary music. The “Mudhara Vachauya” hit-maker, a perennial great performer who always leave his audience calling for more will be highly anticipated to belt hits like “Goto” and “Kutonga Kwaro”.

Artistes from his stable Military Touch Movement EXQ and Tahle Wedzidza, are also billed to perform at the event will be a welcome initiative especially to his youthful revellers. MTM has been dropping a lot of hit songs but rarely perform together.

Top in dendera, Sulumani Chimbetu will be out to prove he has not lost his mojo, having taken a backseat as Macheso and Jah Prayzah lead in music.

In dancehall, it is up to Seh Calaz, Killer T, and Kinnah to make sure their genre is well represented. Seh Calaz’s stage prowess has always been his strong suite while Killer T comes with hits such as “Kufamba KwaPaurosi”, “Ndamuda” and “Bvunza Tinzwe”, songs that are known to raise a wave of dance and sing along among show goers.

Takura, who for the past couple of years has risen to dominance acing almost every performance, showing remarkable growth among his peers will represent hip hop.

His performance at this show will determine whether, not only himself but his genre can rise to be among the most celebrated in the country.

Clash of the Giants show will definitely attract an audience of different age groups, as it shows a strong and balanced line-up that captures people from across the board.

The Herald